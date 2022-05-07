UFC 274 results: Ovince Saint Preux decisions Shogun Rua, Brown takes split nod over Williams

The UFC 274 PPV main card is in progress, and we just got a rematch that we never knew we needed. In his return to 205-pounds, Ovince St. Preux, defeated the UFC’s former light heavyweight champion, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, for the second time. Their first fight only lasted 34-seconds, but this go round was a rather lackluster split decision. It wasn’t good fight by any stretch of the imagination, but it definitely happened. OSP is back in the win column, and Shogun has one last match in him.

Kicking off the UFC 274 PPV main card, Randy Brown pulled out a split decision over Khaos Williams in a scrappy back and forth affair. Williams rocked Randy in the opening act, but Brown responded in the second round with impeccable vision, long range weapons, and some slick head movement. The final frame was kind of hard to judge, with Williams scoring a knockdown, but Brown getting right back up just to push the pace. How did you score this one?

**See complete results below

Main card:

Ovince St. Preux def. Mauricio Rua by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): Light Heavyweight

Shogun was finding early success with his counter punching, catching OSP as he was rushing in. OSP was jousting with body kicks, causing a lot of redness on the midsection of the former champ. Shogun responded with some inside leg kicks, which seemed to be effective in stopping the forward movement of OSP.

OSP opened the second round by pawing with his lead hand, and bringing a head kick behind it. Shogun was mostly launching kicks himself, staying reserved and avoiding rushing in. There was a bit of feeling out and measuring going on, causing a some restlessness in the crowd. OSP picked up his body attack towards the end of the round, keeping Shogun on the outside.

OSP clinched up to begin the final round, pressing Shogun against the cage for just a moment. Shogun returned to his leg kicks, and then OSP went back to his front kicks to the body. OSP started to pressure the former champ, throwing out a lot more volume. Shogun checked a body kick, and OSP quickly reduced his pressure. The final bell sounded and OSP instantly started limping, likely from the check.

El legendario excampeon @ShogunRua usando el pateo en este segundo round #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/9HiWqvYeuz — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 8, 2022

Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Welterweight

Brown stayed on the outside right away, looking to avoid the power of Khaos. Williams was throwing heat, which seemed to prevent Brown from getting comfortable. Williams got through with one of those haymakers, and Brown elected to drop down to his back. After a brief thought about an anaconda choke, Williams decided to stand up. From the clinch, Brown tried to force a couple of guillotine attempts, and although they weren’t there, he was able to score with a few sneaky knees.

Brown came out for the second round with some volume, sticking Williams and then moving out of harm’s way. He was also doing a great job of moving his head and making Williams miss with his punches. The fight drifted into the clinch against the cage, with Williams pressing Randy against it, but not much happened there. It was a much better round for Brown.

Brown opened the final act with a front kick to the face, but Williams wore it rather well. The head movement was still there for Randy, and he continued to fight long with his range weapons. Then at around the midpoint of the round, Khaos connected with a right hand that dropped Brown. It didn’t tale very long for Brown to get back to his feet, and he instantly delivered a big right hand. Brown started to pressure and had Williams moving backwards, but Khaos was able to clinch up. The round ended with Brown landing a set of knees from the Thai clinch.

Se la lleva❗@TouchNgo_ derrota a Khaos Williams por decisión dividida para abrir las estelares⚔️ #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/gN6vMdJMbS — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 8, 2022