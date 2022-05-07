‘I’m back to 65 while he’s dying’ — Gaethje bulked up to 165 while Oliveira was still cutting weight

Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has revealed that he had already bulked up to 165 pounds while now-former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira was still cutting weight during Friday’s official weigh-ins.

‘The Highlight’ revealed on his Instagram that he had already rehydrated and gained an extra 10 pounds while ‘Do Bronx’ was still desperately trying to make weight.

“Poor bastard still cutting. I’m back to 65 while he’s dying. He better make it. He has 5 minutes,” Gaethje posted on his Instagram Story yesterday.

Oliveira failed to make weight and was subsequently stripped of his lightweight title after hitting the scales at 155.5 pounds.

The UFC released a statement on Friday confirming Oliveira will forfeit a percentage of his purse to Gaethje and that the Brazilian will not be eligible to win the undisputed lightweight championship with a victory on Saturday.

The UFC has released a statement affirming that should Charles Oliveira win in tomorrow night's UFC 274 main event that he will be the number one contender and face the next challenger in line at a later date. pic.twitter.com/fCFDSmFQKp — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 6, 2022

“Charles Oliveira missed weight for his UFC 274 main event bout against Justin Gaethje on Friday afternoon in Phoenix, weighing in at 155.5 pounds. Due to the weight miss, Oliveira will forfeit a percentage of his purse. As of this moment, Charles Oliveira remains the UFC Lightweight Champion, but upon the start of the Main Event Headliner tomorrow night he will vacate the 155-pound title. The fight will proceed as scheduled, but the championship will only be on the line for Gaethje.”

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje takes place Saturday, May 7, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.