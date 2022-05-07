‘I’m going to knock his ass out’ — Justin Gaethje slams Charles Oliveira for missing weight

Justin Gaethje’s mission for UFC 274 remains the same regardless of Charles Oliveira’s botched weight cut: KO the Brazilian and win the UFC lightweight title.

Gaethje thinks it’s “ridiculous” that Oliveira missed weight yesterday but promises the outcome will be the same on Saturday night, with Bruce Buffer announcing “and new” as UFC president Dana White wraps the belt around his waist.

“Same mission,” Gaethje shouted down the mic following an intense staredown with Oliveira at the UFC 274 ceremonial weigh-ins (h/t MMA Fighting). “That s*** doesn’t matter. It’s not going to affect one thing tomorrow night. I’m here to knock him out. I was here to knock him out before he didn’t make weight.”

“I f****** think it’s ridiculous but here I am. I’m going to knock his ass out. I promise you,” he added.

As Joe Rogan notified Gaethje at yesterday’s weigh-in show, ‘The Highlight’ is still eligible to win the lightweight title despite ‘Do Bronx’ being stripped of the belt for missing weight.

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje takes place tonight, May 7, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.