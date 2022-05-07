Canelo vs. Bivol: How to watch live stream, fight card, ring walk time

The WBA light heavyweight title is on the line in Las Vegas.

In the first ever DAZN pay-per-view, Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) makes another foray up to the 175 lbs division to take on reigning champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) in what will undoubtedly be a pro-Canelo crowd at the T-Mobile Arena. The last time Alvarez fought at light heavyweight he vanquished Sergey Kovalev to capture the WBO belt, which he later vacated before embarking on a mesmerizing run in the 168 lbs division. Over the past year he’s become the undisputed champion through his wins over Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and most recently Caleb Plant.

As for Bivol, the former amateur standout has beaten the likes of Jean Pascal, Sullivan Barrera, and Joe Smith Jr on his way to becoming one of the elite in his division. By no means is he a pushover and the only thing holding him back is what has devolved into a somewhat unexciting style of boxing. But he’s technically sound, sharp, and will have the height and reach advantage as the natural light heavyweight over Alvarez. That’s meant very little historically against Canelo, so we’ll see if Bivol can pull off the upset or if Canelo’s otherworldly boxing abilities will shine once again.

Here are the details you need on today’s card, including bout order, start time, live stream, and more.

Bout Order

Main Card (8 PM ET, DAZN PPV)

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol - Ring walks start time at approximately 11 PM ET/8 PM PT

Montana Love vs Gabriel Valenzuela

Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez

Marc Castro vs Pedro Vicente

Zhang Zhilei vs Scott Alexander

Preliminary Card (4:30 PM ET, Online)

Joselito Velazquez vs Jose Soto

Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva

Elnur Abduraimov vs Manny Correa

Fernando Molina vs Ricardo Valdovinos

Odds

Canelo is currently a -525 favorite over Bivol according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cable/Satellite

You can also purchase through traditional iNDEMAND pay-per-view on your cable or satellite package, but at the $79.99 cost.

Live Stream

The event streams live on DAZN in most parts of the world. In the United States and Canada it’s a PPV at a cost of $59.99 to current subscribers and $79.99 (plus a free month of DAZN) for non-subscribers.

Here’s how you can stream to your phone, video game console, or OTT streaming service.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can order the event at a standalone cost of $79.99 on PPV.com.

The prelims stream for free on YouTube at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT.

