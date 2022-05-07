Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: Live stream, results, round by round updates, scoring

Today (May 7) marks the return of boxing’s pound-for-pound best, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) conquered the super middleweight division in a tremendous four-fight run from late 2020 to 2021, and now the undisputed champion has his sights set on taking the WBA light heavyweight title away from Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs), who has the technical ability and the size to possibly trouble the Mexican superstar more than other non-Gennadiy Golovkin opponents have managed in recent years. Alvarez is the sizeable (but not overwhelming) favorite over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This post will include full play-by-play for the headliner. There’s a free live stream of the prelims starting at 4:30 PM ET at the top of the page, followed by DAZN PPV’s broadcast of the five-fight main card at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The main event should start at around 11 PM ET/8 PM PT and shouldn’t run towards the timeslot of when Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje will begin to wrap up UFC 274.

If you’re a DAZN subscriber in the US or Canada, this PPV costs $59.99 instead of $79.99 for non-subscribers and those who intend to order through traditional cable and satellite services.

Join as at Bloody Elbow for live results and play-by-play of the fight. Offer your opinion in the comment section!

Live Blog