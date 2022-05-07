Drake bets $550,000 on Justin Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

Musical mogul, Drizzy Drake, is no stranger to gambling, or sports betting for that matter, and the hiphop icon has made a massive power play by betting big on Saturday’s UFC 274 main event. Drake posted on his Instagram a screenshot of a $550,000 wager made on Justin Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC’s lightweight title. If successful, Drake would see an enormous estimated payout of $1,375,000.

The bet was placed on May 6th on gambling site Stake.com, and with a timestamp of 3:10 AM. Regardless of the time zone, it would seem as though this underdog pick was locked in long before Oliveira officially botched his weight cut.

Did Drake know something that the rest of us didn’t? Is the Drake curse real? Will this end up going as badly as the time he lost $275,000 by banking on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington at UFC 272? Or is the chart topper gearing up to go 0-100 real quick from his gigantic gamble on Gaethje?

Check out this massive $500,000 bet that Drake made on Justin Gaethje:

