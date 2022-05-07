UFC 274: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round by round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 274 goes down at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Today’s show will feature two title fights, but obviously with a major wrinkle. Charles Oliveira officially weighed in at 155.5 lbs for his lightweight championship bout against Justin Gaethje, making him the first UFC champion to ever lose their title on the scale. For now, Oliveira is the champion but the moment the fight begins the belt is vacant and only Gaethje can win it. If Oliveira wins, the belt stays unclaimed but he does get to take on the next top contender for the vacant title.

The other title bout sees reigning champion Rose Namajunas against Carla Esparza in a strawweight championship rematch. Esparza defeated Namajunas in 2015 to win the inaugural women’s 115 lbs title, but Namajunas has gone on to win the belt twice over.

This post will cover the non-title portion of the main card, topped by a three-rounder between former Bellator champ Michael Chandler and former UFC interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson.

Today’s show is a standard PPV. There are a whopping six early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT. Those will air on ESPN+ and Fight Pass. Things will remain on ESPN+ but simulcast on ESPN for four more fights at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.

Live Blog