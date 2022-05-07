Boxing odds: Canelo Alvarez favored to take WBA light heavyweight belt from Dmitry Bivol

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the setting tonight where current cream of the boxing crop, Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KO’s), will attempt to become the WBA light heavyweight champion when he challenges the current king, Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KO’s). Bloody Elbow is here to provide you with the moneylines, and some proposition bets, for this championship affair.

Although Gennadiy Golovkin came darn close, the undefeated Floyd Mayweather has been the only person on Earth who has been able to dish out a loss to Canelo — so it’s really no surprise that he’s favored over Bivol. Alvarez is clocking in as a moderate -525 betting favorite, with Bivol being offered up as a +390 underdog.

The bookies aren’t foreseeing a finish here, but are instead expecting this 12-rounder to make it all the way to the final bell. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ holds a strongly favored position of -235, with a +180 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ play.

Naturally, the odds reflect Canelo being the fighter to win on the scorecards. The exotic wager ‘Alvarez wins by decision’ can be found with a favored tick of -150, while ‘Bivol wins by decision’ is residing at a much loftier line of +600.

For those predicting that the judges will be taken out of the equation, there’s ‘Alvarez wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ at a moderate dog tag of +270, and then ‘Bivol wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ living in a completely different dimension at +1200.

Check out the betting odds for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol, courtesy of DraftKings:

