UFC 274 fight day odds: Charles Oliveira still favored over Justin Gaethje in main event

It’s fight day for UFC 274, which is happening from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Atop the PPV main card we have two titles on the line, well... for at least three fighters, but before any of that let’s go take a look at the betting odds.

In the main event, the soon to be stripped lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira, will be ineligible to win the belt after failing to make weight by .5 pounds, however the challenger Justin Gaethje made 155 on the dot and is still in the hunt for gold. Despite the scale situation, Oliveira is still rocking a favored betting line, and he can be scooped up at around -145. Gaethje is currently being offered up with a small underdog tag of +125.

In what might be the biggest gamble of UFC 274, hip hop god Drake is feeling confident in Gaethje, and elected to drop $550,000 on Justin for a potential payout of $1,375,000.

Including Drizzy, you would be hard pressed to find a single soul who truly believes that Oliveira vs. Gaethje will last the entire 25-minutes. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is trending with a heavily favored line of -450, with a +300 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option. Both main event fighters have been given pretty good odds of producing a finish. Barely holding on to a plus line is ‘Oliveira wins inside distance’ at +100, and then a little further out is ‘Gaethje wins inside distance’ at +140.

In the co-main event, the UFC’s strawweight belt will be up for grabs when the champion, Rose Namajunas, defends her crown against the division’s inaugural queen, Carla Esparza. Both Rose and Carla came correct to the scale for this championship rematch. Namajunas is positioned with a strongly favored moneyline of -225, while Esparza’s underdog value is floating around the +185 mark. Unlike the UFC 274 main event, the odds are saying that the co-main will be going the distance. The proposition ‘Fight goes to decision’ comes at a cost of -175, while the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ prop is trekking at +130.

