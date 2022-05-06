 clock menu more-arrow no yes
STRIPPED! Charles Oliveira loses his UFC lightweight title after missing weight

UFC 274: Twitter reacts to Charles Oliveira missing weight, getting stripped of lightweight title

Oliveira weighed in at 155.5 pounds for his championship fight against Justin Gaethje and was stripped ahead of UFC 274 on Saturday. 

By Kristen King
Charles Oliveira at official weigh-ins for UFC 274.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The reign of Charles Oliveira is over.

Oliveira missed weight for his upcoming championship defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on Saturday night. ‘Do Bronx’ tipped the scales at 155.5 pounds upon his arrival at weigh-ins on Friday morning and was given one hour to shed off the half-pound. He weighed in again at 155.5 pounds and was subsequently stripped of the UFC lightweight championship.

Should he emerge victorious against Gaethje, Oliveira does not reclaim the title and it will remain vacant. UFC officials said that Oliveira will remain the champion but the moment that the fight starts, he loses his belt. So unless this matchup doesn’t actually happen, it’s a mere formality that he’s going to be stripped.

Oliveira became the first reigning champion in UFC history to miss weight and lose their title, and there was plenty of reaction to the unfortunate situation on Twitter.

