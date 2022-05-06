UFC 274: Twitter reacts to Charles Oliveira missing weight, getting stripped of lightweight title

The reign of Charles Oliveira is over.

Oliveira missed weight for his upcoming championship defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on Saturday night. ‘Do Bronx’ tipped the scales at 155.5 pounds upon his arrival at weigh-ins on Friday morning and was given one hour to shed off the half-pound. He weighed in again at 155.5 pounds and was subsequently stripped of the UFC lightweight championship.

Should he emerge victorious against Gaethje, Oliveira does not reclaim the title and it will remain vacant. UFC officials said that Oliveira will remain the champion but the moment that the fight starts, he loses his belt. So unless this matchup doesn’t actually happen, it’s a mere formality that he’s going to be stripped.

Oliveira became the first reigning champion in UFC history to miss weight and lose their title, and there was plenty of reaction to the unfortunate situation on Twitter.

I was thinking Charles wins but I don't know now....crazy https://t.co/t9NG2M0Bor — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 6, 2022

Making weight is always hard. But thinking you’re on weight, then missing weight, just to have to go lose more weight after you’ve lost your initial sweat is a living nightmare both physically and mentally. #ufc274 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 6, 2022

Anyway, keep your head up Charles and good luck tomorrow, we all know you’re champ for a reason. And I’m looking to fight the winner of this fight, either for vacant title or new LW champion — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 6, 2022

Wonder if he still wants to fight at 145. I have nothing against the champ. But this is a disgrace. And I honestly feel most for Justin. What an absolute let down for everyone in the division. #sadday — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) May 6, 2022

Congrats to the “genius” that messed with the fighter’s scale leaving it with a 0.5lb difference. We only found out when we were informed as we were coming down to check our official Weight. Luckly I was under so that didnt hurt me. — Ariane “Sorriso” Carnelossi (@ArianeSorrisoo) May 6, 2022

Apparently scale out the back said he was on weight and then official up front said he wasn’t. For context, we weigh in twice infront of officials before we head to the real scale, once at the hotel and once at the back of the arena. 2 scales say he is 145, official says 145.5 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 6, 2022

If the scale being heavy is true that cannot happen! Unfortunate turn at UFC 274! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 6, 2022

Charles Oliveira is losing his title because of a scale that is being questioned?



Maybe consider a digital scale for championship fights .



Brazil fans should use their voice here and let UFC know this isn’t right @whindersson — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 6, 2022

Only time missing weight is somewhat okay is for a short notice fight don’t wanna be hard on the champ but you gotta do better than that bro #UFC274 — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) May 6, 2022