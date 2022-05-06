Weigh-in results and video: Canelo Alvarez (174.4), Dmitry Bivol (174.6) make weight for title fight

While the UFC 274 main event is mired in controversy over the scale accuracy and Charles Oliveira’s title-stripping weight miss, there are no such issues for Saturday’s other big combat sports main event.

Undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol both weighed under the 175 lbs limit for their showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While Bivol has been a career light heavyweight, this is just Alvarez’s second career appearance at LHW. His previous bout at 175 lbs saw him knock out Sergey Kovalev to win (and then vacate) the WBO title back in 2019.

You can watch the weigh-ins in the video below.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol airs live on DAZN PPV in the United States and Canada at a cost of $59.99 for subscribers ($79.99 for non-subscribers). If you have DAZN in other territories except Latin America and Mexico (where it’s free on TV)... no pay-per-view needed! It’s already part of your subscription, you lucky people. The start time of the main card is 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, with ring walks at around 11 PM ET/8 PM PT.