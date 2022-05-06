UFC 274 video: Embedded, part 4 - ‘She knows when it’s time to know’

UFC 274 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s big show in Phoenix, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start at the athlete hotel, with Tony Ferguson and Carla Esparza signing posters. They reminisce about their TUF days. They loved the food in the house.

Over to Justin Gaethje’s place, where the team is playing cornhole. Rose Namajunas is working out with Trevor Wittman. Pat Barry says the best thing to happen to Thug Rose was to lose to Esparza back in the day, but that him and the coaches were not ready for that and they f—ked up. He doesn’t have to reinforce her confidence much any more.

Gaethje gets a workout in at former UFC fighter Aaron Simpson’s facility. They’ve been working submission defense a lot this camp.

Macaco says Charles Oliveira is 100% prepared. He goes into the spongebob sauna to cut weight. He’s motivated by a song.

Photoshoot and media time. Tony Ferguson is looking forward to solving Michael Chandler, but he thinks Chandler is looking past him. He says he’ll break Chandler. Rose doesn’t wanna talk about legacies. But she wants to be the greatest. Oliveira doesn’t care about talking, he says he’d just put a parrot up there. Oliveira and Chandler greet each other warmly outside. Gaethje says he’ll play Oliveira’s game.

And that’s it! UFC 274 goes down Saturday night.