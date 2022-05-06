UFC 274 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘He’ll find a truck in his way’

UFC 274 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the third episode for this weekend’s big show in Phoenix, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

Michael Chandler is connecting through DFW and showing what kind of candy him and his family like. He is trying to keep it light while he’s cutting weight. He takes some pics with fans in the Phoenix airport.

Off to Rose Namajunas, who is slapfighting with coach Greg Nelson. Trevor Wittman talks about the plan for the week. He doesn’t want anyone to get overconfident. Justin Gaethje is there too, as is Pat Barry.

Back to Cali with Carla Esparza, who is shopping for her fiance’s birthday present. At a grocery store. She pops a balloon as she tries to get them into the car. Her wedding ring just got made. They’ve got a ton going on with the fight, wedding and honeymoon on successive weekends.

Charles Oliveira is showing up in Phoenix. He is ready for anything from Gaethje. He knows he’s a heavy puncher, as his last few fights indicate. He’s signing posters, happy for how things have gone so far.

Back to the fighter hotel. Chandler says his tattoo artist is in Phoenix, and he’s going to dedicate his arm to the son he just adopted. He says the first workout upon arrival is the best one. His oldest son will be in the front row for the first time.

Gaethje does a podcast and says this will be his biggest accomplishment when he wins. His diet is the biggest thing he’s change, and there’s no cheating. He’s learned from experience.

And that’s it! UFC 274 goes down Saturday night.