Islam Makhachev tells Charles Oliveira to ‘stop begging’ for Conor McGregor fight

Islam Makhachev didn’t take kindly to Charles Oliveira’s recent comments about him having to fight another top-ranked fighter before he challenges for the lightweight title.

Despite being on a ten-fight winning streak with several stoppage victories to his name, ‘Do Bronx’ says the No. 3-ranked Makhachev is still at least a couple more wins away from entering title contention.

“He’s been asking a lot for this title fight, but I think that, you know, I think he needs to face a guy who is at the top, a top 5, right?” Oliveira told Ag. Fight ahead of his lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje (h/t Sportskeeda). “To be able to have a title shot. That’s 10 wins in a row, but he’s never fought ranked or top guys. So for sure he needs to do one or two more fights so we can make it happen.”

Makhachev finds Oliveira’s comments laughable considering the Brazilian has been ‘begging’ for a fight with Conor McGregor who hasn’t beaten a top-five opponent in almost six years.

“So Oliveira says I’m not deserved fight for a title, indeed he’s begging for a fight with Conor who hasn’t win a fight since 2015 lol,” Makhachev responded.

Makhachev was scheduled to take on No. 4-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush back in February, but the latter withdrew from the bout due to injury. The Dagestani went on to fight unranked lightweight Bobby Green instead, finishing the UFC veteran via first-round TKO in the UFC Fight Night 202 main event.

Oliveira is scheduled to defend his lightweight title against one-time title challenger Justin Gaethje at this Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.