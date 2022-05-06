Tony Ferguson lays into Dustin Poirier, ‘He’s full of s—t’

Tony Ferguson is back in action this weekend, taking on Michael Chandler on the main card of UFC 274. Against Chandler, the former interim UFC lightweight champ will be hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid that began back in 2020.

Ahead of this weekend’s event Ferguson has been his usual outspoken self, showing he’s not afraid to speak his mind about one of the most powerful figures in the sport. During the UFC 274 media day, Ferguson also had plenty to say about his fellow competitors.

One name that seemed to draw the ire of Ferguson was Dustin Poirier. When asked about the possibility of facing ‘The Diamond’, Ferguson let everyone know exactly what he thinks of him.

“He’s full of shit,” Ferguson said (ht bjpenn). “I’m gonna be real, he said he wanted to fight me many times, and I even gave him the opportunity, and someone gave him more money to be able to fight. The kid’s full of shit.”

After these charges, Ferguson quickly pivoted to his current opponent.

“You know, nothing against Poirier or any of the other fighters, but I’m worried about Chandler. We prepared for this guy for UFC 274 for many, many weeks. I brought in some good, smart people to be able to structure all the stuff and all the talent that I have, to be able to go out there and go get this victory on Saturday night. I’m a different animal.”

Ferguson holds a 31-6 pro record. He joined the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter in 2011—winning that show’s thirteenth season. After a loss to Michael Johnson in 2012, Ferguson went on a storied win streak that saw him notch twelve victories and snag finishes of Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

His streak was snapped by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in 2020. Gaethje was a replacement for Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was unable to fight in the US due to COVID-19 restrictions. That was the fifth and final time a fight between ‘El Cucuy’ and ‘The Eagle’ fell apart.

Ferguson lost a brutal fight to Gaethje by fifth round TKO. His next two fights were both lopsided decision defeats; first to future champion Charles Oliveira and then to Beneil Dariush.

Poirier’s last appearance was a title fight loss to Oliveira at UFC 269 in December. Prior to that he beat Conor McGregor by TKO two times in a row and scored a unanimous decision over Dan Hooker.

After Ferguson faces Chandler this weekend, the UFC lightweight title will be on the line again with Oliveira defending versus Gaethje.