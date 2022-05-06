UFC 274 video: Tony Ferguson fakes ankle pick on Michael Chandler after pre-fight staredown

UFC veteran and fan-favorite Tony Ferguson knows how to get a crowd going.

If he’s not breakdancing or calling his boss a “drug dealer”, ‘El Cucuy’ is pretending to ankle pick UFC 274 opponent Michael Chandler to hype the fight.

That’s right, the former UFC interim lightweight champ faked a takedown on ‘Iron Mike’ following their intense staredown at yesterday’s pre-fight press conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

The video already has over 242,000 views on YouTube — check it out below.

Ferguson and Chandler will collide on tomorrow night’s UFC 274 main card at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Ferguson will look to snap his three-fight losing skid and possibly re-enter title contention while one-time UFC title challenger Chandler will be looking to bounce back from recent losses to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Chandler is currently #5 in the UFC lightweight rankings while Ferguson is #7.