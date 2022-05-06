‘How many bridges do you burn’ - Conor McGregor blasts Tony Ferguson for criticizing UFC

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson unloaded some of his complaints about the company during a pre-UFC 274 media day this week. “El Cucuy” particularly took aim at UFC president Dana White.

“I think we’re underpaid personally,” he said. “I’m gonna be real. I’m not gonna say it too much. Dana said something the other day talking about how boxers are overpaid.

“I asked Dana to box, he said ‘f-ck no.’ I’m like ‘Why?’ I want to go play baseball — I wanna go do other pro sports, I’m an athlete. I grew up playing different sports at a very high level. I won a state championship football ring right here, we were 27-1.

“I come from Grand Valley State University as a wrestler,” Ferguson continued. “I wanna go do pro wrestling, I got Uncle Brock that’s right there watching me. I wanna go do all these things but then I have this guy right here acting like a f-cking drug dealer telling me I can’t go and do this sh-t. I wanna go make more money for my family.”

Ferguson shares the same sentiment with many other marquee names in the roster, champions included. But he was the only one attacked by organization superstar Conor McGregor.

“The Notorious” tweeted out a response to Ferguson’s comments, but later deleted it in usual McGregor fashion. MMAFighting, however, kept a receipt.

Conor McGregor points the finger at Tony Ferguson after Ferguson aired his frustrations with the UFC at #UFC274 media day. pic.twitter.com/frDugMUTFb — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 5, 2022

The two men have been going at it for a while now, but a fight likely isn’t happening at this point. For now, Ferguson will have to focus on his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler this weekend in Phoenix.