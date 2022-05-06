Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot added to upcoming UFC Fight Night in June

Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot were angling for a fight, and the two lightweight contenders got their wish.

Paweł Wyrobek of Polsat Sport reported on Thursday that Tsarukyan and Gamrot have verbally agreed to share the Octagon at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for June. The event does not have a location or venue yet.

Tsarukyan impressed in his promotional debut, but ultimately suffered a unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik over three years ago. The No. 11 ranked contender has since rebounded with five consecutive wins, including ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded finishes of Christos Giagos and Joel Álvarez at UFC Vegas 37 and UFC Vegas 49, respectively.

Gamrot also fell short in his debut, losing a split decision to Guram Kutateladze at UFC Fight Island 6. The former two-division KSW champion followed that performance up with finishes of Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens and Carlos Diego Ferreira in his next three UFC appearances.

The UFC Fight Night has no headliner, but there are now 9 confirmed fights. The lineup is as follows:

Amir Albazi vs. Tim Elliott

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Alan Baudot vs. Josh Parisian

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Tyson Nam vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Sergey Morozov vs. Raulian Paiva

TJ Brown vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Christos Giagos vs. Thiago Moises

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates on the event as they become available in the coming weeks.