Welcome to Crooklyn’s Corner, the podcast that’s basically a hodgepodge of topics focused on the combat sports and entertainment community. The show will feature special interviews, fantasy matchmaking/analysis and whatever else we can come up with to keep our listeners steeped in fresh and engaging content. The show is hosted by Stephie Haynes and airs when needed to fill gaps in our Bloody Elbow Presents podcast network.

Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked. Time stamps won’t always be available as our conversations tend to be very fluid and bounce back & forth frequently. As always, I hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

This week’s Co-Host was Bloody Elbow’s own Chief Financial Columnist, host of our ‘Show Money Podcast’, co-host of our ‘Care/Don’t Care Podcast’, & co-host of the ‘If the Shoes Fit Podcast’. Here are the questions Stephie put to John to discuss on this episode:

EPISODE 27

After last weekend’s historic women’s boxing event, what do you think this means for women’s boxing? Is this the beginning of a new era where women start seeing more equality or is this just an anomaly?

Give me your honest take on Jake Paul’s promotional ability.

Bob Arum said in an interview that he thinks boxing is moving away from the PPV model and more to the streaming model. Do you agree with this and further, do you think an offer has been or is currently being negotiated for Top Rank right now with some streaming service? Could it be that HBO is looking to get back in the boxing business?

Floyd Mayweather has not paid Logan Paul for their exhibition match last year. What repercussions, if any, can Floyd face and just how bad are his finances again, since this is not the first time he’s had money problems?

Eddie Hearn went on record saying that he admired the way the UFC ran their operation. Do you think we ever see a scenario where boxing takes on some of the UFC’s less appealing traits, namely their contract structure and/or revenue split?

Thoughts on Usman’s embarrassing callout of Canelo?

Francis Ngannou wants a boxing match with Tyson Fury worked into his new contract. Do you think it happens?

I keep seeing people talk about boxing as a dying sport, but it seems to me that it’s thriving right now. How do you see things?

I saw that the NFL bought shares in Endeavor. Can you expand on that for our listeners and why it happened?

Variety put out an article recently that basically said that Endeavor might need to go private again. Why?

ONE Championship just signed a streaming deal with Amazon to broadcast their cards. Tell us more about that deal.

Can you detail Bellator’s issues with DAZN?

Thoughts on Triller’s deal with BKFC and how long will Ryan Kavanaugh be able to keep rounding up funding before people finally realize there is zero ROI with his ventures?

Arjan Bhullar recently talked about sunset provisions and credits. Lay out what that terminology means.

Any updates on the antitrust suits?

You can check out the entire show here. Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow Crooklyn’s Twitter account: Stephie Haynes and the show account Crooklyn’s Corner.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.