UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje live weigh-in stream

The UFC is at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ this weekend with a show that boasts two title fights. UFC 274 sees lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defending against Justin Gaethje and strawweight champion Rose Namajunas rematching Carla Esparza.

In addition to those two title fights, the main card also features a scintillating match-up of Tony Fergson vs. Michael Chandler. Rounding out the main card is Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux and Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon.

Headlining the prelims is Andre Fialho vs. Cameron Vancamp. Further down the card you’ve got Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams, Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont and Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell.

The early prelims are headlined by Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto.

Of course, for any of these fights to happen we need to get through the weigh-ins. With two title fights on tap, that means that four fighters will need to hit their marks exactly (since there is no one pound weigh allowance for championship fights).

You can watch all that action below. The live stream, which comes courtesy of our friends at MMA Fighting, starts at 12 PM ET.

The Ceremonial Weigh-ins go live at 7PM ET. They can be viewed below:

Full results:

Main card (10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV):

Lightweight championship: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Strawweight championship: Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Lightweight: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Prelim Card (8PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Welterweight: Andre Fialho vs. Cameron Vancamp

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Featherweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Early Prelims (5:30 PM ET on ESPN+) :

Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Flyweight: Kleidison Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara

Strawweight: Ariana Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez

Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia