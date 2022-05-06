Czech MMA fighter and bodybuilder prosecuted for praising Russia’s war in Ukraine

A Czech MMA fighter is being investigated by local law enforcement for praising Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while also yearning for the war to reach his homeland.

Filip Grznár, 37, made his controversial statements in a video uploaded to Facebook. He celebrated the ongoing war in Ukraine before launching into an explanation of why war represents the purest form of “freedom.”

“There is no right in a war. In a war, you can commit angry crime, which I like, it’s a dream,” Grznár said. “And only the strongest will survive. I just want there to be a war in the Czech Republic. I want a war. It’s the only freedom, because you know you can grab at any time and kill anyone at the same time. And that’s just good. I want a war in the Czech Republic and I will do everything for it.”

Grznár’s comments quickly drew the attention of Czech police, who charged him with inciting crime. “ He is accused of an offense of incitement to a crime, for which he faces a maximum of two years if he is found guilty,” a source close to the investigation informed Práva.

The MMA fighter and former bodybuilder later apologized for the recording, claiming he was drunk and that he “didn’t mean any of that.

This is not the first time that Grznár has made headlines for problematic statements. In 2017, he was fined 15,000 Czech Koruna (approx. $642) for celebrating the murder of a Romani van driver in the city of Chomutov and threatening to murder other members of the Roma community himself.

“If they do something, I’m going for the gypsies,” he said at the time. “I’ll kill them.”

Grznár has also been known to pose in T-shirts emblazoned with phrases such as “refugees are not welcome.”