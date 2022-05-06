PFL 2022 regular season, Week 3: Harrison vs. Mokhnatkina results and discussion

The 2022 season of the Professional Fighters League continues!

Week 3 of the regular season happens tonight (May 6) in Arlington, TX and features a main event between the great Kayla Harrison and Marina Mokhnatkina in a women’s lightweight matchup. The co-main event pits two-time PFL welterweight champion against Carlos Leal.

Even though the card hasn’t happened yet there’s already substantial drama ahead of this event. Magomed Magomedkerimov has withdrawn from the PFL tournament due to visa issues, so Dilano Taylor has received the call-up to take on Joao Zeferino. Cooper III badly missed weight for the Leal fight, so he’s been docked a point in the standings and is ineligible to win any points. The same applies for Genah Fabian, who was well over for her bout against Julia Budd. Both Leal and Budd have banked 3 points and can earn more with stoppage victories.

If you’re unfamiliar with the PFL points system for the regular season: everyone competes twice, with three five-minute rounds (but no elbows), and the points system works as follows:

Win - 3 pts

First round stoppage - 3 bonus pts

Second round stoppage - 2 bonus pts

Third round stoppage - 1 bonus pt

Draw - 1 pt for each fighter

Loss - 0 points

Week 3 is all about the welterweights and women’s lightweights, and Bloody Elbow is the place to be to discuss the event. The prelims begin at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and followed by the main card at 9 PM ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. International viewers can find their outlet here.

The fight card is as follows:

ESPN2 Main Card (9 PM ET)

Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal

Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper

Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

ESPN+ Preliminary Card (6 PM ET)

Dilano Taylor vs. Joao Zeferino

Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolay Aleksahkin

Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes

Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova