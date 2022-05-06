Bellator 280: Bader vs. Kongo live stream, results, and discussion

Bellator MMA is in France for the first time in its history, and one of their own will be fighting in the main event.
At 45 years old, France’s Cheick Kongo is still very much a relevant heavyweight. Back in 2019, Kongo challenged Ryan Bader for the Bellator title but the fight ended in the opening round due to an eye poke from Bader. With Bader still the heavyweight champ, Kongo gets another crack at the belt after a comeback win over Sergei Kharitonov last year.
Co-main event action sees former UFC contender Yoel Romero take on short notice replacement Alex Polizzi. Needless to say, this is far more palatable than Romero against what’s left of Melvin Manhoef in 2022.
Bellator 280 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Showtime has the main card at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other select international jurisdictions. BBC Three has this card for the United Kingdom viewers.
Main Card (Showtime, 4 PM ET)
Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo
Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi
Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander
Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart
Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene
Preliminary Card (Online, 1 PM ET)
Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski
Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti
Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton
Søren Bak vs. Charlie Leary
Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes
Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura
Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos
Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara
