Bellator 280: Bader vs. Kongo live stream, results, and discussion

Bellator MMA is in France for the first time in its history, and one of their own will be fighting in the main event.

At 45 years old, France’s Cheick Kongo is still very much a relevant heavyweight. Back in 2019, Kongo challenged Ryan Bader for the Bellator title but the fight ended in the opening round due to an eye poke from Bader. With Bader still the heavyweight champ, Kongo gets another crack at the belt after a comeback win over Sergei Kharitonov last year.

Co-main event action sees former UFC contender Yoel Romero take on short notice replacement Alex Polizzi. Needless to say, this is far more palatable than Romero against what’s left of Melvin Manhoef in 2022.

Bellator 280 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Showtime has the main card at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other select international jurisdictions. BBC Three has this card for the United Kingdom viewers.

Main Card (Showtime, 4 PM ET)

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo

Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi

Davy Gallon vs. Benjamin Brander

Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart

Mike Shipman vs. Gregory Babene

Preliminary Card (Online, 1 PM ET)

Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Lewis Long vs. Thibault Gouti

Fabacary Diatta vs. Jordan Barton

Søren Bak vs. Charlie Leary

Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes

Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Youcef Ouabbas vs. Matthieu Duclos

Victor Verchere vs. Bourama Camara