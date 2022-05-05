UFC 274 video: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 274 in Phoenix, AZ, and it’s another championship doubleheader. Reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira takes on former WSOF champion and one-time UFC interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje in a main event that is destined to be a thriller and very violent. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her title on the line against the woman she lost to when the inaugural belt was at stake, Carla Esparza.

In the main non-title fight, former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler looks to snap a two-fight losing skid against former UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson, who himself is on a three-fight losing run.

Before they go inside the Octagon and before they even go to the weigh-ins on Friday, there’s the matter of the traditional pre-fight press conference. The big names get their time to shine and talk to media, and you can watch the live stream of Thursday’s presser at the top of the page starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

Here’s who will be in attendance for the presser:

Charles Oliveira

Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas

Carla Esparza

Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler

Dana White