‘Why should I fight four times a year?’ — Paddy Pimblett says he makes more money outside of UFC

UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett sees no reason to be more active in the UFC when he’s making more money outside the Octagon than he is inside it.

That’s according to a recent interview with former UFC heavyweight turned podcast host and comedian Brendan Schaub, where Pimblett made his case for a pay rise and a new UFC contract.

“I make more money outside the octagon,” Pimblett (18-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) revealed during a recent appearance on the Food Truck Diaries (h/t Sportskeeda). “And it makes me laugh when people are commenting on my stuff and things saying, ‘He’s not active enough. He doesn’t fight enough. He only; he should be fighting four times a year.’ Why? Why should I fight four times a year? Give me a reason when I’m earning more outside the cage than I am in it.”

It’s not clear exactly how much money Pimblett makes outside of the UFC but the Liverpudlian did sign a massive seven-figure deal with Barstool Sports last year where he serves as a content creator and ambassador for the company.

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett Signs Massive Seven-Figure Deal With Barstool Sports https://t.co/M0TSI0ZBbF pic.twitter.com/vZLPNQPrH4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2021

‘The Baddy’ also boasts an impressive 820k-plus following on Instagram despite being just two fights into his UFC career with wins over unranked opponents.

It was leaked recently that Pimblett could return to the Octagon to take on Morrocan-German lightweight Ottman Azaitarat at the upcoming UFC London card in July, though the matchup has yet to be confirmed.