Did Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns just verbally agree to fight?

UFC ‘BMF’ champ Jorge Masvidal and one-time UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns appear to have verbally agreed to fight after both men got the ball rolling on Twitter yesterday by hyping a potential showdown in the Octagon.

Sounds good to me. Let’s see https://t.co/i0uvAUtjsm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 4, 2022

“Sounds good to me,” Masvidal Tweeted in response to Burns’ post.

Burns previously suggested the matchup in the aftermath of his Fight of the Night defeat to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, demanding only big fights from here on out.

“Nate Diaz’s name is always on my mind. Nate or Nick, that’s a fight that I’ve always wanted to do. But, we’ll see, I think maybe [Jorge] Masvidal, then I’ll fight contenders again,” Burns said in an interview last month. “I think I’ve earned the spot to get a big fight. I’ve just given the opportunity to fight Khamzat, we had a war. I feel the way the fight went, it gives me the opportunity to ask for a big fight.”

Masvidal is 3-3 in his last six fights but, to his credit, the Miamian has lost only to the divisional elite, suffering consecutive defeats to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Burns, too, has come up short only against the best fighters at 170 and is considered by many to be one of the best fighters in the UFC.

Burns is currently #4 in the UFC welterweight rankings while Masvidal is #8.