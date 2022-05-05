UFC books Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill for five round fight

According to MMA Junkie the UFC’s unnamed August 6 event, currently without a venue, has found its headliner. That outlet reports that light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill have agreed to meet on that date for a five-round main event contest.

Santos moved up to light heavyweight back in 2018 and found immediate success, earning a UFC title fight against Jon Jones the following year. He lost a split decision to Jones and then lost back-to-back contests with Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic.

In 2021 Santos got his first win since 2019 with a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 38. This March he was back in the losing column with a unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC Vegas 50.

Hill is on a two-fight winning streak, with both those victories coming by way of first round KO. In February he beat Johnny Walker and before that he bested Jimmy Crute.

That pair of wins came after his gruesome army injury loss to Paul Craig. The loss to Craig is the sole loss on Hill’s 10-1 record. He joined the UFC off the Contender Series in 2019 and already has four wins in the promotion.

Both Santos and Hill are ranked in the light heavyweight division. Santos currently has the 6th spot. Hill is currently ranked 10th.

At this time of writing there have been no other fights announced for the August 6 show.