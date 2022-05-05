Dean Barry released after eye gouge disqualification, 15 other fighters no longer with UFC

Sixteen fighters are no longer with the UFC.

The news come from the tracker UFC Roster Watch, which signaled that over a dozen fighters have been removed from the UFC roster, signaling that they’re no longer with the promoter either from being released or having their contracts completed.

Most notable among those cut by the UFC is Dean Barry. He only had one fight with the promotion, but was disqualified for that pretty nasty eye gouge against Mike Jackson last April.

Two Asian fighters have also been removed from the roster in Philippines’ Mark Striegl and China’s Zhu Rong. The popular Filipino fighter in Striegl confirmed to Bloody Elbow that he learned about the release on Tuesday. The former URCC champ signed a four fight deal with the UFC in 2020, but lost his two bouts with the promotion against tenured vet Chas Skelly, and a short notice debut vs Said Nurmagomedov. Rong, on the other hand, went 1-2 with the UFC. His lone win came against Brandon Jenkins (0-2 UFC), who also happens to be part of this same list of cuts.

Perhaps the most surprising fighter on the list here is Fares Ziam (2-2 UFC), who recently lost to a top prospect in Terrance McKinney, but was coming off two wins prior. Former LFA champion Austin Hubbard (3-4 UFC) and DWCS vet Devonte Smith (3-3 UFC) also found some success in the UFC prior to their recent streak.

Former opponents of hyped prospects have also been cut in Kris Moutinho (0-2 with UFC), who faced Sean O’Malley, and Luigi Vendramini (1-3 UFC), who lost to Paddy Pimblett.

Completing the list of sixteen fighters removed from the roster are Mike Grundy (1-3 UFC), Kazula Vargas (1-3), Kevin Croom (0-3, 1 NC UFC), Cameron Else (0-2 UFC), Micheal Gillmore (0-2 UFC), Bruno Souza (0-2 UFC), and Jesse Strader (0-2 UFC).