Dana White: Loser of Cerrone vs. Lauzon ‘packs it up and rides off into the sunset’

UFC 274’s main card is stacked with must-watch lightweight fights. Opening the PPV card is a battle between decorated veterans Joe Lauzon and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who is back fighting at 155 pounds after three years at welterweight.

With both men in their late 30s, you can easily say that they are towards the end of their storied careers. And for UFC president Dana White, whoever loses will likely head towards retirement.

“They’re a different story,” White told John Morgan for MMA Underground. “That one should be… the loser probably packs it up and rides off into the sunset. That I would agree with.”

In late 2020, Cerrone did mention that he is “at the end of the tunnel” of his career and wants one “last run” at lightweight. During his pre-UFC 274 scrum, he also alluded to retirement in passing.

“This is for legacy, baby,” Cerrone told the media. “This is how I used to fight, going in there and f—ng letting this old dog eat one more time.’”

The 39-year-old Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC) has been with Zuffa through the WEC since 2007, and with the UFC since 2011. In the UFC alone, Cowboy has had 37 bouts and set multiple records along the way.

Unfortunately, he’s been on a cold streak as of late and has been winless since 2019. He last fought in May 2021 against the younger Alex Morono and lost via first-round TKO.

The 37-year-old Lauzon (28-15) has been with the UFC since 2006 with 27 Octagon fights under his belt. He last saw action in October 2019 against Jonathan Pearce and won via first-round TKO.

UFC 274 takes place this weekend in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will be co-headlined by two title fights: Right before the main event is a strawweight title rematch between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza. At the top of the bill is a lightweight championship bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.