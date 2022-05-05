Recent UFC Fight Night events may have found themselves a little lacking in star power or notoriety, but this weekend’s UFC 274 PPV card is an excellent example of the kind of quality the promotion can still put together. Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje is a fantastic lightweight title fight main event, chased by the long awaited rematch between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza. Throw Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson in there, and Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon and it should make for a violent card.

For fans looking to dive deeper into a very solid undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 274 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje — At 6:29, Odds 33:18, Picks, Zane: Gaethje, Connor: Oliveira

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza — At 33:57, Odds 46:28, Picks, Zane: Namajunas, Connor: Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson — At 48:36, Odds 56:04, Picks, Both: Chandler

Ovince St. Preux vs. Mauricio Rua — At 56:27, Odds 1:01:21, Picks, Both: OSP

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon — At 1:01:34, Odds 1:09:39, Picks, Both: Zane: Lauzon, Connor: Cerrone

ESPN PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams — At 9:45, Odds 18:11, Picks, Both: Brown

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts — At 19:54, Odds 28:11, Picks, Both: Trinaldo

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont — At 28:31, Odds 33:34, Picks, Both: Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell — At 34:00, Odds 46:26, Picks, Zane: Royval, Connor: Schnell

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 5:30pm/2:30pm ET&PT

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima — At 46:40, Odds 49:29, Picks, Both: Ivanov

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp — At 0:48, Odds 9:26, Picks, Both: Fialho (We actually talked about this fight first due to the wiki page being wrong)

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto — At 50:31, Odds 1:02:18, Picks, Both: Cortez

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara — At 1:02:35, Odds 1:09:21, Picks, Both: Rodrigues

Lupita Godinez vs. Ariane Carnelossi — At 1:10:00, Odds 1:16:05, Picks, Both: Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia — At 1:16:26, Odds 1:24:03, Picks, Zane: Newson, Connor: Garcia

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... It has come to our attention after some careful scrutiny that errors in the stats tracking have been made along the way, this is being sorted out one event at a time. When the stats are done being audited they will be reported in each show post again. For UFC Vegas 53, Zane went 8/11 and Connor went 6/11. No total cumulative stats are available at this time.

