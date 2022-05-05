UFC 274 midweek betting odds: Both champions favored to retain their titles

UFC 274 is kicking off this Saturday (May 7th) from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona and two titles will sway in the balance. Before we get there, though, let’s jump right into some midweek betting odds.

In the main event, the UFCs lightweight king, Charles Oliveira, is listed as a -165 betting favorite. His challenger, former title contender Justin Gaethje, is posted up as a +145 underdog. Gaethje has the tenacity and the firepower to take out the champ out, but Oliveira is a pure wizard on the floor — but has also shown drastic improvements on the feet. It’s really hard to see this one lasting five full rounds.

In the co-main event, we have a rematch of the UFC’s inaugural strawweight title. The now champion, Rose Namajunas, is available as a comfortable -195 favorite, while the then champion, Carla Esparza, is rocking a dog tag of +165. Esparza won the first encounter by rear-naked choke in the third round on The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale back in 2014. A great deal has changed since then, so how do you foresee this one playing out?

Also on the UFC 273 PPV portion of the event, two insistently exciting fighters are going at it when a -380 Michael Chandler squares off with a +290 Tony Ferguson. Also on the main card, Ovince St. Preux is trending with a -240 moneyline in his rematch with a +195 former UFC light heavyweight champ, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. In what feels like a rematch but isn’t, there’s a -165 Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone tussling with a +145 Joe Lauzon.

Check out the UFC 274 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

