UFC 274 video: Embedded, part 2 - ‘I just paid 120 dollars for a polo shirt’

UFC 274 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the second episode for this weekend’s big show in Phoenix, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Justin Gaethje landing in Phoenix. He rented an Airbnb. He grew up three hours outside of Phoenix, and he’s happy to be fighting there. He won’t let that influence anything though. He’s impressed with the place.

Down to Sanford MMA. Gilbert Burns is hyped for Michael Chandler, and he’ll be at the fight. Kamaru Usman is there helping him out. He’s ready to head to Phoenix. Usman was doing Imanari rolls, trying to imitate Tony Ferguson.

Back across the country to Team Oyama in California with Carla Esparza. Alex Perez is there too. It’s her last training session at home. There are pictures everywhere of her winning the title the first time.

Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry are about to board their flight. Short flight. Rose has beaten every other strawweight champ, except Esparza. She talks to some fans, and appreciates them.

Back to Gaethje. He gets a round of golf in with family and friends. He’s playing with six people and has bets with all of them.

And that’s it! UFC 274 goes down Saturday night.