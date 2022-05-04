UFC 274 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘Life is good’

UFC 274 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Phoenix, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off in the Red Rock Canyon with Justin Gaethje and Trevor Wittman. They always do hill runs, and time them. He beat his best time by over 30 seconds. He wants to get the KO as early as possible in his title fight with Charles Oliveira.

Down at Sanford MMA, Michael Chandler is working with Henri Hooft. Chandler has faced a murderers row since he came into the UFC, and Tony Ferguson is no different. He wants to reach his potential and get back to a title shot.

Now we’re off to Colorado with Rose Namajunas. She’s packing. She talks about some pictures of her on the wall. Gaethje is getting a haircut. He thinks that there’s an Embedded haircut curse. He says he’s coming out to a Mexican mariachi song at the event.

Off to California at Carla Esparza’s house. She’s getting married a week after the fight. She can’t have a bachelorette party because of the fight. She’s getting her nails done, discussing her and Rose’s TUF days and how far they’ve come since their first title fight.

Back to Chandler. He’s getting in one last workout before he flies to Phoenix. In the sauna.