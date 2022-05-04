UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for UFC 274, which goes down on Saturday, May 7th at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In the main event, reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira takes on former WSOF champion Justin Gaethje in a must-see battle between two of the most exciting mixed martial artists in history.

The co-main event is a women’s strawweight championship rematch between champion Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza. Way back in 2015, Esparza won the inaugural title by submitting Namajunas via rear-naked choke. Seven years later, Namajunas comes in as the champ and Esparza is the title challenger.

The featured non-title fight pits former Bellator lightweight champion and one-time UFC title challenger Michael Chandler against former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

UFC 274 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.