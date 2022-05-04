‘Let’s fight skinny’ — Khamzat Chimaev calls out Nate Diaz following UFC 276 fight leak

Khamzat Chimaev obviously got word of the UFC’s leaked plans for him to fight Nate Diaz at the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view on July 2.

Se filtran posibles carteleras del UFC en un podcast donde entrevistaron a Dana White. No podemos confirmar que estas peleas ya esten pactadas pero vean que bombas! #UFC276

Izzy vs. Cannonier

Khamzat vs. Nate

Munhoz vs. O'Malley#UFC277

Jones vs. Stipe



¿Opiniones? pic.twitter.com/BHpI7bLRER — Fanáticos del MMA GT (@fanaticosMMAGT) May 3, 2022

In light of this bombshell news Chimaev, who recently beat one-time welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 276, took to Twitter to set the wheels in motion.

"Let's fight skinny @NateDiaz209," Chimaev, who is undefeated after five fights in the UFC, Tweeted yesterday.

Diaz has yet to respond to the above Tweet but the Stockton fan favorite is desperately looking to close out his UFC contract and would like to fight ASAP.

I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ufc ?

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Thanks — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 26, 2022

“I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ufc ? I’m not fighting Conor he sucks. I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please Thanks,” Diaz, who has just one fight left on his UFC contract, Tweeted last month.

UFC 276, which is set to take place during International Fight Week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is also expected to feature a middleweight title headliner between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier as well as a bantamweight showdown between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz.