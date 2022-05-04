‘Conor is looking big these days’ — Eddie Hearn wants to see Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul

Fresh off Katie Taylor’s historic title victory over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has his sights set on a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul.

Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport, would love to see the matchup but he can’t see Dana White signing off on the fight due to complications with Paul.

“I’d like to see it. I just can’t see Conor and ultimately Dana, really, Dana is not gonna do a deal with Jake Paul,” Hearn told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t Low Kick MMA).

Still, Hearn thinks it’s a fantastic stylistic matchup and would make for a huge, blockbuster event.

“I still like Conor McGregor against Jake Paul, but I mean, Conor is looking big these days,” Hearn told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour earlier this week (h/t Low Kick MMA).

“I don’t want to disrespect Conor because I really like him, but it’s the size that’s the problem. You know? Jake can fight, he’s explosive, can punch a little bit. But a lot of people don’t know, Conor was a decent amateur fighter, he does have good boxing fundamentals, much better than most mixed martial artists.”

Paul (5-0 boxing), who co-promoted Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano alongside Hearn, will return to the ring on Aug. 13 against a TBA opponent.

McGregor, meanwhile, is currently nursing a broken leg suffered at the hands of Dustin Poirier but is expected to make a comeback later this year. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has called for a welterweight title showdown with Kamaru Usman in his comeback fight.