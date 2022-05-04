‘Usman almost sent him to heaven!’ — Khamzat Chimaev fires back at Jorge Masvidal

Surging UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think Jorge Masvidal is in any position to criticize him following the latter’s back-to-back defeats to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Masvidal, the UFC ‘BMF’ champ, criticized Chimaev’s UFC resume and claimed the undefeated welterweight has ‘got a while to go’ before he earns the respect of his peers.

“I don’t think sh-t of him,” Masvidal said of Chimaev.

Khamzat finds Masvidal’s comments laughable considering ‘Gamebred’ is 0-3 in his last three fights and was almost knocked out of orbit in his knockout defeat to Usman at UFC 261.

“I saw Masvidal still saying that I didn’t fight anyone,” Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) told Hustle MMA (h/t Low Kick MMA). “Who did he fight? How can you say that after getting KO’d stiff? Usman almost sent him to heaven!”

Khamzat surged to #3 in the UFC welterweight rankings following his Fight of the Night victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 and he is considered by many to be one of the hottest talents in the UFC right now. Chimaev’s next fight is expected to be against UFC veteran Nate Diaz, though the matchup has yet to be confirmed.