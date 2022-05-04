Cejudo offers to train Jake Paul: He has a ‘better chance’ to be world champion in MMA

Jake Paul may have ruffled a lot of feathers in the combat sports world, but he is earning the respect of a good handful. One of them is former UFC double-champ Henry Cejudo, who after admitting to being a “hater” of “The Problem Child,” is now turning around and jumping on the bandwagon.

“I used to be the biggest Jake Paul hater, but I get what he’s doing now. I actually like the dude now,” Cejudo said on his podcast with The Schmo. “I think him fighting for the fighters, and then him promoting women’s fighting like what he did or even selling the fight. I actually respect it. I see what Jake Paul is doing.

“I think he’s doing so much more for boxing recently than anybody else has in the last f—ng five years. He’s really promoting the sport. He’s able to get these two girls to fight.”

Cejudo was left so impressed with Paul, that he is now offering to help the 25-year-old in his planned venture into mixed martial arts.

“With the IQ that I have for mixed martial arts, if Jake Paul ever wants to come out to Fight Ready to come and train with me, I would take care of him,” he said. “I think he has a better chance at mixed martial arts, to become a world champion in mixed martial arts than he does in boxing.

“Jake Paul, if you want to come out and train with Triple C — gimmick aside, persona aside — I would be more than willing to help you and really prepare you. Really show you the skills of the trade on how to become the best in the world.”

To further entice Paul, Cejudo listed the big names who’ve been under his tutelage.

“I’m training guys like Jon Jones, Weili, Deiveson Figueiredo, Cris Cyborg. I literally would love to spend time with you and literally show you the game. Not making you a part of the big team, but literally by building a team around you.

“You’ve made Humble Henry come out, and I gotta give credit where credit is due, and right now, Jake Paul, you’re a killer in the game, and you are welcome to Fight Ready and train with Triple C any time.”

Paul hasn’t talked about his MMA plans as of late, but he did announce the date of his next boxing match. An opponent has yet to be named for his intended August 13th return.