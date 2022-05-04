Gina Mazany no longer on UFC roster after loss to Shanna Young

Gina Mazany’s second stint in the UFC has come to an end.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin reports that the promotion opted not to re-sign the flyweight after her UFC Vegas 53 loss to Shanna Young, the last fight on her contract.

Mazany (7-6) began her UFC career in 2017 inauspiciously by missing weight and then quickly losing to former women’s bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann. After defeating Wu Yanan, consecutive defeats to Lina Lansberg and Macy Chiasson saw her exit the promotion with a 1-3 record inside the Octagon.

Following a one-off regional bout, the Alaskan returned to the UFC in 2020 and was rudely welcomed back with a first-round TKO defeat to Julia Avila. Mazany dropped down to flyweight and scored a TKO of Rachael Ostovich, but saw promising starts against Priscila Cachoeira and the aforementioned young turn into stoppage losses.

In the end, Mazany’s two UFC spells resulted in matching 1-3 records and an overall record of just 2-6.