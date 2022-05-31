‘This fight is gonna be very strange’ - Leavitt a ‘little offended,’ but ‘very flattered’ by Paddy Pimblett booking

Whether or not Paddy Pimblett can cash in on expectations of future UFC title contendership remains very much to be seen. But even if he never wears gold inside the Octagon it’s hard to deny that the 27-year-old Liverpudlian has quickly carved out a reputation as a must-see action fighter and likely future star of the sport.

With high expectations, however, comes swift criticism. Notably, with first round stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas under his belt, there are those that say the ‘Baddy’ is getting spoon-fed easy opponents to cash in on his popularity. It’s a narrative that upcoming foe Jordan Leavitt is looking to break, and maybe just a little offended by.

“Honestly I was a bit offended because he’s been kind of picking fights that are easy,” Leavitt told The Schmo in a recent interview (transcript via MMA Junkie). “I’m like, I must have looked really bad in my last fight to get this fight, so very flattered, kind of offended, but also excited. “I’m kind of excited because they’re gonna get quiet when I finish the fight. They’re probably gonna riot when I twerk on them, so I’m excited. I’m really excited to meet him, I think he’s hilarious, I think the fight’s gonna be a lot of fun, and I’m intrigued to see how it’s gonna go.”

Currently 3-1 in his own UFC career, the ‘Monkey King’ has built a reputation of his own as a crafty submission grappler. Oddly enough, however—given Pimblett’s own penchant for fast finishes—if the Syndicate MMA talent had to gamble on how their July 23rd fight will go down, he’s banking on things getting a little awkward.

“Statistically speaking, I think it’s gonna be submission,” Leavitt explained. “But if I had to put my money on it, I think it’s gonna be a very awkward decision. I think this fight is gonna be very strange.”

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall goes down at the O2 Arena in London, England. Alongside the heavyweight top contender main event the card is expected to feature the light heavyweight return of former title contender Alexander Gustafsson, taking on Nikita Krylov. A top-ranked middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Darren Till is also expected for the event.