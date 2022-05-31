Report: UFC’s Paulo Costa allegedly assaulted nurse over vaccination card in Brazil

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has caught himself in another controversial situation outside the Octagon. Per Brazilian news outlet G1’s report, ‘Borrachinha’ allegedly assaulted a female nurse with an elbow strike at a vaccination post in his home state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

According to police, Costa had entered the post looking to get a COVID-19 shot, but supposedly changed his mind in the middle of the process, which led to the altercation. Once the nurses did not allow Paulo to leave with a validated vaccination card without taking the shot, Borrachinha allegedly struck one of them with an elbow to exit the building.

“His card had already been filled out. The employees said that, when it was time to give him the shot, he wouldn’t let them do it. He wanted to leave with his card, but without taking the shot. They wouldn’t let him. It was at that moment that a female nurse was hit with an elbow,” said police officer Marco Mota.

“He said he had taken the shot, but the nurses wouldn’t let him leave with his card,” Marco continued. “He said that the situation was stressful, but that he had taken his card and left. At that moment, he says a nurse grabbed his arm, but he managed to break free. He didn’t mention an elbow strike.”

According to the police, the 26-year-old nurse did not need medical care after the alleged elbow strike. However, she turned their attention to a swelling in her lips, which could have stemmed from the hit. The police informed G1 that there were no cameras in the room where the situation took place.

The nurse intends to press charges and both parties have agreed to go on a public hearing in the city’s court, on a date still to be determined.

Currently on two-fight losing skid, Costa (13-2) dropped losses to both Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya in his most recent outings. The 31-year-old’s last win happened in August 2019, when he defeated Yoel Romero by unanimous decision.

At the moment, Paulo is scheduled to take on former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, on August 20. It is unclear whether this development will affect the pairing.