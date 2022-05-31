 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jorge Masvidal maintains innocence in Colby Covington case, expects title shot after two fights

“I am not going to let anyone disrespect my family.”

By Milan Ordoñez
Jorge Masvidal walks back to his corner after the first round of his UFC 272 fight with Colby Covington.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal is speaking up about his ongoing assault case involving former training partner Colby Covington. In a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, “Gamebred” maintained his innocence while refusing to divulge too much.

“I come from a different place than many people and we walk differently in that place,” Masvidal said in Spanish (H/T MMA Mania). I am not going to let anyone disrespect my family.

“I can’t talk much because they are charging me with three felonies. I can only say that I am innocent.”

Masvidal is currently serving charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief after allegedly assaulting Covington outside a Miami steakhouse in March. “Chaos”— who suffered a broken jaw and $15K worth of damages to his supposed $90K Rolex – also accused Masvidal of causing him a “brain injury” from the incident.

As for his fighting career, the 37-year-old Masvidal (35-16) expects to be back in action sometime within the year. He also foresees another title shot after at least two bouts.

“This year, guaranteed return, I don’t know the date yet,” he said. “I believe that with two fights I can be fighting for the title or in a title contender’s fight.”

Masvidal’s last Octagon appearance happened against Covington at UFC 272 in March.

