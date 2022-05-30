UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik fight card

The UFC is back in our lives for 12 consecutive weeks of events, starting with a June 4th Fight Night at the APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik square off in what should be a striking-heavy matchup. In the co-main event, featherweight contender Dan Ige takes on the undefeated Movsar Evloev.
Did you know Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz are still on the UFC roster? It’s true! And they’re going to rematch on the main card, four years removed from when Kowalkiewicz beat Herrig by split decision at UFC 223 in Brooklyn. They’re both badly in need of a win and a loss might mean a pink slip.
Here’s the full fight card for UFC Vegas 56, which has an early start time and looks very much like a card geared towards the European fanbase:
Main Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)
Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida
Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva
Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov
Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Preliminary Card (1 PM ET, ESPN+)
Alex Da Silva vs. Joe Solecki
Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev
Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely
Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis
Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich
Loading comments...