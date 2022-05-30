‘I’ll get him soon’ - Michel Pereira doubles down on trash talk against ‘king of excuses’ Masvidal

Michel Pereira is not done taunting Jorge Masvidal just yet.

After provoking the BMF champion at UFC Vegas 55’s post-fight scrum following his split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio, the Brazilian doubled down on the trash talk on Monday.

In an interview with MMA YouTube channel Olhar da Luta, Pereira mocked Masvidal’s recent track record and losing skid, saying ‘Gamebred’ just focus on winning rather than talking. Furthermore, Michel claimed that Jorge is not interested in the fight because the Brazilian is not a big enough draw to warrant a big payment from the UFC.

“I saw a video of him today, saying he wants to fight Conor McGregor,” Pereira said. “All that guy does is lose and he wants to face top guys. I don’t get it. I’ll get him, though. Don’t worry, I’ll get him soon. I have the longest win streak in the division after Kamaru Usman.

“I want to see what his excuse is going to be. Those guys always have an excuse. Masvidal is the king of excuses. He’s on a three-fight skid and doesn’t want to fight me? What is he, scared? Or maybe it’s about money. All those guys think about is money.”

Currently on a five-fight win streak, Pereira (28-11-2 NC) defeated the aforementioned Ponzinibbio, Andre Fialho, Khaos Williams, Niko Price and Zelim Imadaev in his most recent outings. In fact, the 28-year-old’s most recent defeat dates back to a disqualification loss due to illegal knee, against Diego Sanchez, back in July 2020.