Fights on Tap: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez among 13 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
No UFC or Bellator? No problem! Cage Warriors and KSW stepped up and held down the fort on Friday and Saturday. However, the winner of the weekend was easily Mariusz Pudzianowski, who starched Michał Materla in one round at KSW 70. Shout out to the former strongman still doing his thing!
Now that those events are over, we can shift our focus to the upcoming schedule. The UFC either announced or finalized 13 fights this week, and a featherweight firecracker has been confirmed for the summer.
The rumors are true: Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez are sharing the Octagon at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for July 16 at the new UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. ’T-City’ returns for the first time since losing a unanimous decision to Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship at UFC 266 this past September. After more than two years away from competition, ‘Pantera’ met a former champion in Max Holloway at UFC Vegas 42, where he fell short against ‘Blessed’ by decision in a ‘Fight of the Night’ contender in 2021.
UFC Vegas 56 — June 4
Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta — featherweight
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — July 9
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — July 16
Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez — featherweight
UFC London — July 23
Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadžović — lightweight
Nicolas Dalby vs. Claudio Silva — welterweight
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — August 6
Sergey Spivak vs. Augusto Sakai — heavyweight
UFC 278 — August 20
Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold — middleweight*
* Costa vs. Rockhold was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 277 to UFC 278
Victor Altamirano vs. Jake Hadley — flyweight
UFC Paris — September 3
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot — women’s flyweight
Makhmud Muradov vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — September 10
Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf — women’s featherweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 282 — June 24
Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammed Abdullah — middleweight
Marcos Breno vs. Richard Palencia — bantamweight
Bellator Dublin — September 23
Pedro Carvalho vs. Mads Burnell — featherweight
Asaël Adjoudj vs. Adam Gustab — featherweight
Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva — women’s featherweight
Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens — lightweight
Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar — featherweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 5 (2022 Regular Season) — June 24
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel — heavyweight
Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray — lightweight
Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak — featherweight
Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu — heavyweight
Ante Delija vs. Stuart Austin — heavyweight
Denis Goltsov vs. Sam Kei — heavyweight
Ali Isaev vs. Jamelle Jones — heavyweight
Bubba Jenkins vs. Saba Bolaghi — featherweight
Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes — featherweight
Brendan Loughnane vs. Boston Salmon — featherweight
Alejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo — featherweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 139 — June 10
Chasen Blair vs. Kona Oliveira — welterweight
James Settle vs. Junior Cortez — bantamweight
Cage Warriors 140 — June 25
Dorian Cliucinicov vs. Adam Darby — catchweight (160 lbs.)
