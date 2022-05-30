Fights on Tap: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez among 13 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

No UFC or Bellator? No problem! Cage Warriors and KSW stepped up and held down the fort on Friday and Saturday. However, the winner of the weekend was easily Mariusz Pudzianowski, who starched Michał Materla in one round at KSW 70. Shout out to the former strongman still doing his thing!

Now that those events are over, we can shift our focus to the upcoming schedule. The UFC either announced or finalized 13 fights this week, and a featherweight firecracker has been confirmed for the summer.

The rumors are true: Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez are sharing the Octagon at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for July 16 at the new UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. ’T-City’ returns for the first time since losing a unanimous decision to Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship at UFC 266 this past September. After more than two years away from competition, ‘Pantera’ met a former champion in Max Holloway at UFC Vegas 42, where he fell short against ‘Blessed’ by decision in a ‘Fight of the Night’ contender in 2021.

UFC Vegas 56 — June 4

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta — featherweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — July 9

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — July 16

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez — featherweight

UFC London — July 23

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadžović — lightweight

Nicolas Dalby vs. Claudio Silva — welterweight

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — August 6

Sergey Spivak vs. Augusto Sakai — heavyweight

UFC 278 — August 20

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold — middleweight*

* Costa vs. Rockhold was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 277 to UFC 278

Victor Altamirano vs. Jake Hadley — flyweight

UFC Paris — September 3

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot — women’s flyweight

Makhmud Muradov vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — September 10

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf — women’s featherweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 282 — June 24

Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammed Abdullah — middleweight

Marcos Breno vs. Richard Palencia — bantamweight

Bellator Dublin — September 23

Pedro Carvalho vs. Mads Burnell — featherweight

Asaël Adjoudj vs. Adam Gustab — featherweight

Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva — women’s featherweight

Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens — lightweight

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar — featherweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 5 (2022 Regular Season) — June 24

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel — heavyweight

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray — lightweight

Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak — featherweight

Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu — heavyweight

Ante Delija vs. Stuart Austin — heavyweight

Denis Goltsov vs. Sam Kei — heavyweight

Ali Isaev vs. Jamelle Jones — heavyweight

Bubba Jenkins vs. Saba Bolaghi — featherweight

Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes — featherweight

Brendan Loughnane vs. Boston Salmon — featherweight

Alejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo — featherweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 139 — June 10

Chasen Blair vs. Kona Oliveira — welterweight

James Settle vs. Junior Cortez — bantamweight

Cage Warriors 140 — June 25

Dorian Cliucinicov vs. Adam Darby — catchweight (160 lbs.)