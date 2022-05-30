UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 56: ‘VOLKOV VS. ROZENSTRUIK’, set for Saturday, June 4th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a heavyweight fight between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Co-main event action will involve a highly anticipated matchup in the featherweight division between Dan Ige and undefeated Russian up-and-comer, Movsar Evolev.
The main card airs live on exclusively on ESPN+ at 4PM/1PM ETPT, with the prelims on the same platform at 1PM/10AM ETPT.