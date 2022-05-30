UFC Vegas 55 Reactions & UFC Vegas 56 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’. *(Eugene is on hiatus this week for musical obligations, but he will return soon.)

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira REACTIONS — 6:47

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions; three split. Rounding things out, our PERFORMANCE BONUSES were awarded to: Michel Pereira/Santiago Ponzinibbio - FOTN. Chidi Njokuani/Chase Hooper - POTN.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 55 fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT MAY 21

At 7:15 — 11. Ketlen Vieira (13-2) vs. Holly Holm (14-6) — via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

At 12:53 — 10. Michel Pereira (28-11) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

At 18:05— 9. Chidi Njokuani (22-7) vs. Duško Todorović (11-3) — via KO at 4:48 of Round 1

At 19:04 — 8. Tabatha Ricci (7-1) vs. Polyana Viana (12-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 20:02 — 7. Jun Yong Park (14-5) vs. Eryk Anders (14-7) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

PRELIMS

At 20:30 — 6. Joseph Holmes (8-2) vs. Alen Amedovski (8-3) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:04 of Round 1

At 22:03 — 5. Jailton Almeida (16-2) vs. Parker Porter (13-7) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:35 of Round 1

At 23:01 — 4. Uros Medic (8-1) vs. Omar Morales (11-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:05 of Round 2

At 23:57 — 3. Jonathan Martinez (16-4) vs. Vince Morales (11-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 24:48 — 2. Chase Hooper (11-2) vs. Felipe Colares (10-4) —via TKO (strikes) at 3:00 of Round 3

At 28:03 — 1. Sam Hughes (7-4) vs. Elise Reed (5-2) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:52 of Round 3

UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik PICKS — 28:56

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’ sans Eugene, so bear with us this week, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 56 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday, June 4th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JUNE 4 — 4/1PM ETPT ( Cares)

14. 265lbs: Alexander Volkov (34-10) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3) — At , Cares

13. 145lbs: Dan Ige (15-5) vs. Movsar Evloev (15-0) — At , Cares

12. 145lbs: Mike Trizano (9-2) vs. Lucas Almeida (13-1) — At

11. 125lbs: Poliana Botelho (8-4) vs. Karine Silva (14-4) — At

10. 205lbs: Alonzo Menifield (11-3) vs. Askar Mozharov (25-7) — At

9. 115lbs: Felice Herrig (14-9) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-7) — At

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (0 Cares)

8. 155lbs: Joe Solecki (11-3) vs. Alex da Silva (21-3) — At

7. 145lbs: Damon Jackson (20-4) vs. Daniel Argueta (8-0) — At

6. 125lbs: Ode Osbourne (10-4) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (4-3) — At

5. 155lbs: Benoit Saint-Dennis (8-1) vs. Niklas Stolze (12-5) —

4. 135lbs: Tony Gravely (22-7) vs. Johnny Munoz Jr (11-1) — At

3. 125lbs: Jeff Molina (10-2) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-6) — At

2. 170lbs: Andrea Michalidis (13-5) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-2) — At

1. 125lbs: Erin Blanchfield (8-1) vs. JJ Aldrich (11-4) — At 30:47

