UFC fighter rankings: Marlon Vera breaks the glass ceiling at bantamweight

Saturday night was Marlon Vera’s coming out party. The 29-year-old Ecuadorian came in against one the toughest tests of his UFC career to date in Rob Font, but he fought a brilliant fight and took a decision victory in the UFC Vegas headliner. This allowed him to break into the top five of the bantamweight division for the first time in his career, and all but guarantees him another huge fight next.

Other than that though, there wasn’t a lot of relevance from a rankings perspective at the event. Alexander Romanov entered the heavyweight rankings with a win, and there was some other minor movement here and there. But as usual for these UFC Vegas events, the only bout that meant a lot was the main event.

Here’s a look at all the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - Glover Teixeira is up one to eight, dropping Jon Jones to nine. Aljamain Sterling and Deiveson Figueiredo flip-flopped the 10 and 11 spots.

Heavyweight - Marcin Tybura falls from a tie for nine to take over the ten spot on his own. Alexandr Romanov enters the rankings at 13 following his quick submission win over Chase Sherman on the weekend. Augusto Sakai dropped one spot to 14.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - Vera is up three spots to crack the top five. Font fell two spots to seven, and also missed weight in the loss. Dominick Cruz fell one spot to eight. Pedro Munhoz, who might be fighting Sean O’Malley next, fell down a slot to ten.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.