Photos show Covington’s chipped tooth; Masvidal’s lawyer addresses ‘Folex’ watch, brain injury claim

After Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack, Colby Covington filed charges and claimed he sustained a fractured tooth, an abrasion on his left wrist, and $15,000 worth of damages to his $90,000 Rolex watch. More recently, he also claimed to have sustained a brain injury from the incident.

Photos has since been released of Covington following the alleged assault, showing a chipped tooth, some redness on his face, and his gold watch.

Masvidal’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, also responded to Covington’s claims.

“Interestingly, the images do not demonstrate an injury aside from a small chip in C.C.’s fake tooth,” Cohen wrote. “The evidence collected thus far clearly contradicts C.C.’s allegations. C.C. claims that Defendant hit him from behind. Exclusive footage shows that during the incident, C.C. was facing the individual he identified as Defendant. In fact, C.C. was looking at Defendant head-on prior to taking the hit then appears to run from Defendant in fear.”

Cohen called Covington’s watch a “Folex” and put in question the authenticity of the parts and value of the watch.

“This nickname indicates that a watch is composed of aftermarket parts including fake or knock-off Rolex parts and possibly real Rolex components — certainly negating the testimony that the watch is worth $95,000.00,” he wrote. “To calculate repair costs and extent of damage to C.C.’s FOLEX, the watch needs to be examined more closely to determine the true value of the watch.”

As for the brain injury claims, Masvidal’s lawyer cited how Covington is a professional fighter “prone to repeated physical injury.” He requested for prior medical records “specifically, to ascertain how a single punch to C.C.’s jaw induced the brain damage when C.C.’s profession as a fighter exposes him to such injury periodically.”

He also noted how if there is indeed a brain injury, Covington may need to be examined if he is really equipped to move forward with the case.

“A mental examination may also be required to address if C.C. is competent to proceed in this matter or if he is rendered incompetent due to the nature of his ‘brain injury.’”

The brain injury claim is interesting, as it seemingly could not only be hard for Covington to prove because of his profession, it could also potentially cause issues for the Athletic Commissions and his fighting career moving forward. It seems like a bit of a gamble, but I guess we’ll all see how this plays out eventually.

Apart from not being allowed 25 feet away from Covington, Masvidal is facing aggravated battery and criminal mischief, and has plead “not guilty” to both felony charges. In a March hearing with NSAC over licensing, that he claimed he was simply engaged in “a mutual combatance with another athlete.”