Mookie & Crookie Show 165: Examining new UFC fight announcements

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 165

Weekend recap: Katie Taylor edges out Amanda Serrano in classic, Marlon Vera is indestructible, Shakur Stevenson might be unstoppable - 3:02

Tom Aspinall gets UFC London main event assignment vs. Curtis Blaydes - 29:29

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/4/30/23045545/curtis-blaydes-vs-tom-aspinall-in-the-works-as-ufc-london-main-event-on-july-23

UFC Paris main event expected to be Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa - 33:03

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/4/29/23049432/ufc-news-report-ciryl-gane-vs-tai-tuivasa-set-for-ufc-paris-mma-europe-news

Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson agreed for UFC London - 41:03

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/4/30/23051236/darren-till-vs-jack-hermansson-agreed-for-ufc-london-card-on-july-23

Hell yeah! Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett headlines UFC Austin - 46:41

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/4/30/23047710/calvin-kattar-vs-josh-emmett-set-to-headline-ufc-austin-on-june-18

OTHER NOTABLE COMBAT SPORTS MOMENTS - 53:29

Nico Ali Walsh wins by devastating KO

https://twitter.com/trboxing/status/1520592077725175808

Tap, dammit!! TAP!!!

https://twitter.com/NeoValeTudo/status/1520196462424072193

